Danielle wins

It’s back-to-back Mid-West Women’s Singles titles for Danielle Thompson.

Mid-West Region is the biggest out of the 16 zones in NSW extending from Bourke to Lithgow and including everywhere in between including Dubbo, Mudgee, Bathurst, Cowra, Orange, Parkes and Forbes.

Danielle will be playing for the state title against the other 15 zone winners early in July.

At this stage this is the Fourth State Title she will be contesting this year commencing in February at Yamba.

Contributed.