Danielle takes the win over Cathy
Congratulations to Danielle Thompson (daughter) winning the final of the Condobolin Ladies Consistency Singles over her mother, Cathy Thompson, in the first competition of the year. Good luck to Danielle at the NSW Bowls Presentation for the Break Out Bowler of the year in a few weeks. Danielle, you had an exceptional bowling journey so far. ABOVE: Danielle Thompson, Colleen Helyar and Cathy Thompson. Image Credit: Laurence Thompson via the Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Group.
Latest News
Danielle takes the win over Cathy
Congratulations to Danielle Thompson (daughter) winning the final of the [...]
Cooking Program completed
Condo Youth have completed their six week Marang Dhali Cooking [...]
Cards better at Bridge
Bridge Well, the cards were a little better on Tuesday, [...]
Jacob victorious
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we played an individual stableford [...]
Condobolin JRL International Presentation
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Junior Rugby League International Presentation [...]
Students receive results for Postcard Competition
Tullibigeal Central School students Ty Hayward and Lexi Payne received [...]