Danielle takes the win over Cathy

Congratulations to Danielle Thompson (daughter) winning the final of the Condobolin Ladies Consistency Singles over her mother, Cathy Thompson, in the first competition of the year. Good luck to Danielle at the NSW Bowls Presentation for the Break Out Bowler of the year in a few weeks. Danielle, you had an exceptional bowling journey so far. ABOVE: Danielle Thompson, Colleen Helyar and Cathy Thompson. Image Credit: Laurence Thompson via the Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Group.