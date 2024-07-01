Danielle selected; Cathy wins title

ABOVE: The final of the Condobolin Women’s Bowls Hanicap Singles was played recently. The winner was Cathy Thompson (left), while Melissa Rees (centre) was Runner Up. Colleen Helyar (right) was Marker for the match. Image Contributed.

BELOW: Congratulations Danielle Thompson who has been selected in the Keno State under 25s squad for lawn bowls. Danielle will be travelling to Sydney again this weekend to be fitted for uniforms and play three trial matches, doing Condobolin proud. Image Contributed.