Danielle puts in an amazing effort

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Last Wednesday, Tim, Ray Burnes and Michael Coe won the day defeating Mark Marshall, Don Jackson and Ian Kelk, and Lisa Rosberg and Cary L’Estrange defeated Al Stucky and Nick Moody.

On Sunday, Lisa Rosberg and Bill Cunningham won the meat defeating Steve Brasnett and Don Jackson. In the other games Al Stuckey and Mark Marshall defeated Michael Coe and Max Ferguson, and Steve Taylor, Michael Collins and Nick Moody defeated Grant Davis, Trent Wighton and Rachel Coleman.

The final round of the Autumn Business House Bowls Comp will be run tomorrow night, Thursday.

Congratulations to Danielle Thompson and Andrew Brasnett for their efforts in the Bowls NSW Champion of Club Champions competition. Andrew came second in Section 12 playing against bowlers from Soldiers Point and Lorne Park. Danielle made it through to the Final but was defeated 25 to 20 by Chanel Chakouch from Merrylands in a close finish.

The nominations for the Open Handicapped Singles and Pairs are up, put your name on the sheet on the notice board. A system is being worked out so there will be one handicap list covering both the ladies and the men.

Wednesday afternoon bowls, 2pm start names in by 1:30, $10 to enter and on Sunday afternoons the Meat Run is played with the winners taking home a $30 voucher from Condo Quality Meats, names in by 1:30 for a 2pm start, $15 to enter. All are welcome.

Contributed.