Danielle nominated for Break Out Bowler of the Year

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

On the 13/9/25 Danielle Thompson played Lisa Rosberg in the first round of consistency with Danielle winning the game 153 to 107. Thanks to Pauleen for marking the game.

On the 16/9/25 Cathy Thompson played Pauleen Dimos in the first round of the Consistency, Cathy came away with the win 151 to 131, thanks to Colleen for marking this game.

In the final round of the Consistency Cathy Thompson played Danielle Thompson, Danielle proving too strong to win 150 to 100, Thanks to Colleen for marking the game.

Congratulations to Danielle on winning the ladies Consistency for 2025/2026.

In the first round of Club Pairs on the 13/9/25 Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton played Colleen Helyer and Judy Johnson, Zena & Marilyn winning the game 16 to 5.

Another game of the ladies pairs on 18/9/25 saw Zena Jones & Marilyn Seton play Lisa Rosberg and Pauleen Dimos, Pauleen & Lisa won the game 17 to 6.

Congratulations to Condobolin’s own Danielle Thompson, Danielle has been nominated by Bowls NSW as Breakout Bowler of the Year, Presentation will take place in Sydney on Wednesday 23rd

October 2025, Congratulations again Danielle.

Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.