Danielle gets the win

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

On Friday 1st November Danielle Thompson played Marilyn Seton in the final of the handicap singles, Danielle and Marilyn battled it out with Danielle coming away with the win 31 to 17, congratulations Danielle on winning the handicap singles 2024/2025, thanks to Zena for marking the final.

On Saturday 2nd November the Kath West Memorial trophy was held in Condobolin, previously this was a ladies only event but this year was opened up as a mixed event. Teams of triples took to the bowling green playing three games of 12 ends over the course of the day with Max Johnson, Flicky Coe and Lisa Rosberg winning the day, congratulations to all. Thank you, Judy Dodgson and family, for your continued support and sponsorship of this event.

On Saturday 2nd November Cathy Thompson and Grant Davis teamed up to play in the State Mixed pairs in Parkes, with a loss in the first game, win in the second and loss in the 3rd game unfortunately not strong enough to go through.

Also Competing in the State Mixed pairs in Parkes was Danielle Thompson and Phil Barnard (Parkes Railway Bowling Club). Danielle and Phil won all 3 sectional games with a margin of 36 on Saturday. On Sunday 3rd November Danielle and Phil played the semi-final in the morning coming away with another win of 31 to 5, then played the final in the afternoon also winning 24 to 7, this qualified Danielle and Phil to compete at State titles in March 2025 in Ballina, congratulations Danielle & Phil.

Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.