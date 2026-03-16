Dandaloo Community Gathering

On Sunday, the 1st day of March, and thereby the first day too, of autumn, a large crowd of over sixty people descended upon Dandaloo for a Thanksgiving Service, to celebrate the Restoration of the much loved Dandaloo Community Church.

Visitors travelled from far and wide and many were descendants of The Martel family who were responsible for the Church’s original construction in 1888, 138 years ago. Many of the other visitors had a very personal attachment to the area and to the little Church which is located on the Bogan River at Dandaloo.

We were treated to incredible hospitality, as is always the case at monthly Services which are held there.

A big Thank you to Rev. Luke Merriman from Narromine, and Rev. Brian Schmalkuche from Parkes, who conducted the perfect Thanksgiving Service.

It was a sincere and heartfelt Service, for all that has happened in the past and and for all that will continue happening at our beautiful Church.

A big Thank you to all those amazing people responsible for the restoration and painting of the Church, the construction of the new levee bank surrounding the Church, and the new fencing. Not forgetting the generous donors, without whom this miraculous restoration would not have been possible.

Contributed.