Dancing, singing, puppets and more with StormCo

By Melissa Blewitt

Local children were kept busy during the first week of the school holidays as StormCo visited Condobolin from Tuesday, 8 July to Friday, 11 July.

The Kids Club, held at Condobolin High School, was a big hit with dancing, singing, puppets, ballooning, face painting, music, crafts, stories and more on the agenda each afternoon. StormCo volunteers divided themselves into teams to host the vast array of activities.

STORM Co, which stands for “Service To Others Really Matters,” is a unique service program that seeks to build lasting relationships through acts of kindness and community engagement—without expectation of anything in return.

The troupe comprised of 30 young people from the Wollongong Seventh-day Adventist Church.

StormCo returned to Condobolin in 2025 for its second mission trip in a row. They have been deeply moved by the spirit of generosity and collaboration they encountered from the Central West Family Support Group and the local community.

The organisation was excited to continue building on the friendships they formed and deepen their commitment to the people of Condobolin.

StormCo were grateful for the opportunity to visit Condobolin, where they could be of service and a reflection of faith in action.