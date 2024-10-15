CWT will keep you moving this harvest

Central West Tyres will keep you moving this harvest.

Located at 36 Denison Street, Condobolin the business is offering an After Hours service during harvest.

Sarah and Paul took over Central West Tyres from John and Pam White in late 2021 and have continued to add services to the shop.

They are not only tyre dealers/suppliers with a wide range of tyres but also run the local NRMA Service, supply a range of batteries, car, truck and 4WD spares, suspension, steering, brakes, starter motors, clutches, truck parts and more.

There is a range of rubber matting as well. Central West Tyres now offer several payment methods from Afterpay and Zip.

These services allow greater flexibility in the way you can pay for your tyre and battery needs. Ask them about this next time you visit the shop.

See Paul, Sarah and the team for all your harvest needs.

The office number is 02 6895 2495 or the After Hours number is 0475 736 791. You can also email them at centralwesttyres@gmail.com

ABOVE: Central West Tyre Service is offering an After Hours service during harvest. Located at 36 Denison Street, Condobolin the business can keep you moving this harvest season. Image Credit: Central West Tyres Facebook Page.