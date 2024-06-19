CWFSG hosts State of Origin Night
Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) held a State of Origin night on Wednesday, 5 June. High school students were encouraged to attend the CWFSG building in Lachlan Street and watch the first State of Origin game with their mates. Food and drink were supplied plus prizes were on offer during the night. The next CWFSG State of Origin Night will be held on Wednesday, 26 June. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
