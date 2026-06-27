CWFSG host successful State of Origin Youth Night

Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) held a very successful State of Origin Youth Night on Wednesday, 27 May. Games, prizes and using the ‘drunk buster goggles’ to build awareness made it a fun and meaningful night. The event was funded by Community Drug Action Team (CDAT). NSW defeated the Queensland Maroons 22-20 in Game I of the 2026 State of Origin series. The Blues executed a amazing comeback, overcoming an early 20-0 deficit at Accor Stadium. The second game took place on Wednesday, 17 June at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Image Credits: Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.