CWFSG holds successful State of Origin Night

Central West Family Support Group held a very successful State of Origin Game One event on Wednesday. 18 June. Many Condobolin youth dressed up in either the Mighty Blues or Maroons colours to cheer on their chosen side. There were also plenty of games, where those in attendance could win prizes. Queensland survived a stunning second half comeback by NSW to send the 2025 Origin series to a decider. The third, and final match of the series will be played at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on 9 July. Image Credits: Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.