CWFSG hold State of Origin Night

Central West Family Support Group held a very successful State of Origin Game One event on Wednesday, 28 May. Many Condobolin youth dressed up in either the Mighty Blues or Maroons colours to cheer on their chosen side. There were also plenty of games, where those in attendance could win prizes. After a thrilling Game One victory on enemy turf, the Blues will look to close it out in Game II, whilst the Maroons will try to even the score and send the series to a decider in Sydney. Image Credits: Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.