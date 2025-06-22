CWFSG hold State of Origin Night
Central West Family Support Group held a very successful State of Origin Game One event on Wednesday, 28 May. Many Condobolin youth dressed up in either the Mighty Blues or Maroons colours to cheer on their chosen side. There were also plenty of games, where those in attendance could win prizes. After a thrilling Game One victory on enemy turf, the Blues will look to close it out in Game II, whilst the Maroons will try to even the score and send the series to a decider in Sydney. Image Credits: Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.
Latest News
An incredible Condo Rugby Union Ladies Day held
What an incredible day we had on Saturday, 31st May [...]
Students learn about Law
Condobolin High School welcomed Adele Brotherton to talk to students [...]
CWFSG hold State of Origin Night
Central West Family Support Group held a very successful State [...]
Plenty of fun to be had at SACC Playgroup
Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup enjoyed beautiful sunshine and [...]
Creative Community Concepts visits
By Melissa Blewitt Creative Community Concepts (CCC) ran a Footy [...]
CHS students prepare paddocks
Condobolin High School Stage Six students have been hard at [...]