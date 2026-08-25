CWFSG celebrates National Children’s Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Central West Family Support Group celebrated National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day on Tuesday, 4 August.

It was a day for the community to celebrate and learn from the children and young people shaping the future.

The event brought together children from Condobolin Early Learning Centre, Lachlan Children’s Services and members of the community for a morning of activities celebrating this year’s theme, ‘Living Our Truth’.

Organised by Central West Family Support Group, the celebration featured games and activities, a sausage sizzle, gift bags for the children and a special commemorative cake.

National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day is held annually on 4 August to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and recognise their importance to families, communities and culture.

First established in 1988 by the Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care (SNAICC) – National Voice for our Children, the day was created during Australia’s Bicentenary as a way of celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and promoting pride, identity and inclusion.

The date also holds historical significance, having once been used to collectively celebrate the birthdays of many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children who had been removed from their families and did not know their birth dates.

Today, Children’s Day is marked by hundreds of events across Australia, with schools, early learning centres and community organisations hosting cultural activities, storytelling, art and craft sessions, community barbecues and family celebrations.

According to SNAICC, the day also highlights the importance of supporting the wellbeing, safety and development of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children while recognising the strength of culture, family and community in helping children thrive.