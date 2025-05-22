CWA hosts a wonderful Morning Tea at Community Centre

The CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch provided the local community with a Mother’s Day Morning Tea at the Condobolin Community Centre on Saturday, 10 May. There were many lucky door

prizes on offffer and the major seven-night Mildura Escape accommodation rafflffle was also drawn at the event, which was won by Natalie Hocking. “What an amazing morning to celebrate our

mothers,” a post on the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch Facebook Page read. “Thank you all for coming to celebrate with us.” Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.