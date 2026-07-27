CWA Condobolin Branch Celebrates 100 Years

By Melissa Blewitt

For 100 years, the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch has been a quiet but enduring force in the heart of the community providing friendship, practical support and a strong voice for rural women and families.

In 2026, the branch celebrated its centenary, marking a remarkable milestone since it was first established.

The significant event at the Condobolin RSL Club, drew high-profile guests, including CWA State President Tanya Jolly and Oxley CWA Group President Robyn Miller, who travelled to honour the branch’s long-standing legacy. Other CWA Branch members from Parkes, Forbes and Tullamore also shared in the celebrations.

During the formal proceedings, long-time Condobolin Branch member Jean Piper was given the honour of cutting the centenary cake. Fellow member Kiara Rousetty performed the national anthem, and Lucy Calton delivered a presentation reflecting on the core values of the CWA motto. The venue featured custom table arrangements crafted for the occasion by local member Sharon Coleman.

Founded during a period when rural communities often faced isolation and limited access to essential services, the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch quickly became a place where women could connect, share skills and work together to address local needs. Throughout its history, the organisation has championed better health care, education, transport and services for people living in country NSW.

Like many CWA branches across the state, the Condobolin Branch has adapted with the times while remaining true to its founding principles of service, friendship and advocacy.

Members have supported their community through many times of hardship, quietly helping those in need through fundraising, donations, home baking, catering and countless acts of kindness.

The branch has also played an important role in preserving traditional skills and encouraging lifelong learning. Members have shared expertise in cooking, handicrafts, sewing, and knitting while embracing new interests and opportunities to bring people together.

While much has changed since 1926, the challenges facing rural communities continue to evolve. Access to health care, education, childcare, aged care and reliable services remains a priority, and the CWA continues to advocate for better outcomes for country people at local, state and national levels.

The Condobolin Branch remains an active part of that advocacy, ensuring local voices are heard while continuing its tradition of practical community support.

The centenary celebrations provided an opportunity not only to reflect on the achievements of the past 100 years but also to recognise the dedication of the many women who have served the branch. acknowledging the lasting impact the branch has had on the district.

Current members hope the milestone will encourage younger generations to become involved and continue the branch’s proud tradition of service.

Celebrating 100 years of CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch was more than an anniversary – it was a tribute to the thousands of volunteer hours, acts of kindness and enduring friendships that have shaped the branch since 1926.