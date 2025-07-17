CWA Car Boot Sale
The local community went in search of a bargain at the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch Car Boot Sale recently. The event was held on Saturday, 28 June at the Condobolin Community Centre. There was fresh coffee brewed on site and plenty of delicious goodies made by CWA members. There was also a sausage sizzle and plenty of exciting raffles. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Church roofing project underway
By Melissa Blewitt The All Saints Anglican Church roofing project [...]
Amazing artworks on show at CPS NAIDOC Week Exhibition
Condobolin Public School held a Kindergarten to Year Six Art [...]
Indi and Suede are sensational spellers
By Melissa Blewitt Indi Worland (Stage Two) and Suede Sloane [...]
CWA Car Boot Sale
The local community went in search of a bargain at [...]
LSC adopts new Community Strategic Plan
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Shire Council has adopted a new [...]
CHS students attend Junior Judging Workshop
Recently, a small group of Year Eight and Year Nine [...]