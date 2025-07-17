CWA Car Boot Sale

The local community went in search of a bargain at the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch Car Boot Sale recently. The event was held on Saturday, 28 June at the Condobolin Community Centre. There was fresh coffee brewed on site and plenty of delicious goodies made by CWA members. There was also a sausage sizzle and plenty of exciting raffles. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.