Culture and connection on Mount Tilga adventure

Lachlan Youth Services and Galari Pathways offered a unique opportunity for local youth to have a Mount Tilga adventure on Tuesday, 8 July. The group enjoyed camp ovens of Kangaroo Stew and Chicken Curry Soup, cooked by Willy Dargin and Troy Powell. The day of culture and connection also included exploring the bush and playing laser tag with Jackie Kuru, Becky Dodgson and Nicky Read. Image Credits: Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page.