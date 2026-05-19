Culture and community

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Local youth shared a day of culture, traditions and community at Euabalong recently.

“In the holidays Condo and Lake youth boys travelled to Euabalong to spend a meaningful day on Country with local Indigenous knowledge holder Adam Dargin, along with Uncle Will, and Troy,” a post on the Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page read.

“The morning was spent bushwalking, searching for artefacts, and learning about native plants, including how to identify trees suitable for making didgeridoos. Each of the boys selected their own tree for their didgeridoo, making the experience both personal and memorable. They shared lunch, had a yarn, and enjoyed time together out bush. This is an invaluable opportunity for young men to learn from the generation before them. Everyone brought back their own didgeridoo to skin.

“Meanwhile, the Lake girls continued their journey to Condobolin, where they spent the day with the Condo youth girls at the youth centre with local Indigenous artist and knowledge holder Nikita Collins, along with Jackie, Kellie & Kylie. In a warm and relaxed environment, they created beautiful, beaded necklaces with quandong seeds and emu feathers. It was a special time of connection, conversation, and creativity, with the girls enjoying each other’s company as they worked.

“Later, the boys returned to Condobolin and took to skinning their Didgeridoos straight away and they will sand and paint them at a later date.

“Everyone enjoyed a delicious chicken soup and spent time at the Youth Centre before heading home.

“We would like to sincerely thank Adam and Nikita for their ongoing support and for generously sharing their knowledge, culture, and connection with our youth,” the post concluded.