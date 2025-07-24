Cultural Art Workshop at Youth Centre

Lachlan Youth Services have been celebrating NAIDOC Week, and on Thursday, 10 July enjoyed a relaxing day indoors creating cultural art with Nikita Collins.

The children began by painting their backgrounds, then thoughtfully planned their designs—choosing symbols to help tell their own unique stories.

The talent in this group was truly outstanding. A big thank you to Nikita for sharing her creativity and guiding the youth in creating their own beautiful masterpieces.

Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council. This art workshop was made possible thanks to funding from an NIAA 2025 NAIDOC Week Local Grant

Contributed.