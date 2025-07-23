CSIRO STEM Academy
Condobolin High School students Tayla Venables, Gemma O’Bryan and Summer Davis have been a part of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) Young Indigenous Women’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Academy since Years Nine and 10. “The girls have been supported by Myra Singh in this time with school visits to help with study, scheduling, tutoring, attending University Programs such as Gadalung as well as financial assistance to purchase laptops etc,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The girls attended a farewell dinner in Parkes on Tuesday 1 July, with Myra and other year 12 girls from Parkes and Forbes. “The girls will continue in the CSIRO STEM program for another twelve months as they transition to Careertrackers who will continue to support them into tertiary study.”
Latest News
