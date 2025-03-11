Crysta Healing Crystals closes shop front

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Crysta Healing Crystals will no longer be operating a store front in Condobolin.

The business was renting space at 110 Bathurst Street, but now circumstances have changed, the owners have made the decision to continue their journey in a different way.

The following notice was published on the Crysta Healing Crystals Facebook Page on Friday, 28 February.

“Hi everyone,

“So, things have been changing a lot. One of the big things is that we are no longer able to continue renting the space at 110 Bathurst Street, Condobolin, NSW, 2877.

“Having this space was a big commitment and it meant that it would be long drives and long days. This started out great as all new ventures do, having the space for people to come and browse and to do healings was magnificent. It was something that I didn’t want to lose but was struggling with being able to maintain the commitment to with all the other changes happening.

“Thankfully Spirit has decided to change things up and the space was sold to a new owner. This took the decision out of our hands and means that for now the store front will be closed.

“We will continue to provide our metaphysical products, crystals and healing work via market stalls at various times and locations (details on our website) and via phone and remote sessions. At the present moment we do not have a permanent alternative space. It might be a future possibility but at the moment it’s not possible.

“This year will be filled with many weekend markets and expos so we will be trailing a new way of balancing family and work. I’m sure spirit has some new and interesting things ahead for me and my family, so I am going to go with the flow and see where it takes us for the year. Hopefully by the end of the year I will have my feet back on the ground and some solid plans about what to do going forward.

“Going forward for 2025 I hope that I can continue to connect with the amazing people who have helped to make my business as fulling and joyful as it has been. Looking forward to a year of change and abundance in all forms.

“Namaste.”