Cruisers claim the 2024 A Grade Netball title

Cruisers have claimed the 2024 Condobolin Netball A Grade Grand Final with a thrilling one-point victory over Spinifex. The match was played at a frenetic pace, with both teams giving it their all. All four quarters were closely contested, with neither side gaining a distinct advantage during the match. A large crowd was treated to an entertaining and skillful game of netball, befitting of top two teams of the season. The score at the final whistle was 35 to 34.

ABOVE: Cruisers: Trisha Golya, Takira Charles, Serena Richards, Eryn Wheeler, Tracinta Richards and Chloe Richards (back row); together with (front row) Brianna Richards, Haley Richards, Casey Wheeler and Zillah Bell. Krista Kirby also played with the Cruisers in 2024 but is absent from the photo. Image Credit: Condobolin Netball Association Inc Facebook Page.