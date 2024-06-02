Cross Country success

Condobolin Public School students displayed great enthusiasm and sportsmanship, as well as amazing skill at the Lachlan Cross Country event on Tuesday, 7 May. Ten students were successful in making it to the next round at Western, which will be held in Orange on Wednesday, 12 June. Well done to Toby, Maddox, Jace, Chad, Quade, Rory, Cleo, Rubie, Murray and Emmaline, who will be heading to compete at Western. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.