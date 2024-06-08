Cross Country fun for CHS students

On Wednesday, 8 May Condobolin High School held their annual Cross Country event.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Badyn Williams. William Coe was Runner Up.

Narla Stewart was named the 12 Years Girls Age Champion, while Tess Cunningham took second spot.

Isabella Marsh was named 13 Years Girl Champion, while Zahlee Blewitt was Runner Up.

In the 13 Years Boys, Sonny Lister was named Champion, with Eli Heffernan the Runner Up.

Isabella Pawsey is the 2024 14 Years Girl Champion. The Runner Up was Bella Bilbow.

The 14 Years Boy Champion was Charles Patton. Keiron Nixon-Croaker was Runner Up.

The 15 Years Boy Champion was Joseph Packham. Rashard Kirby was named Runner Up.

Charli Coe took home the 16 Years Girl Champion trophy, with Bonnie Anson named Runner Up.

In the 17 Years Plus category, Zane Saunders was named Champion.

Emma Patton was named 17 Years Plus Girls Champion, with Montana Piercy the Runner Up.

“Kudos to all participants of our cross-country meet on Wednesday,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“A special shoutout to our House and Age Champions!”

The winning Sporting House was Oxley, followed by Cunningham and Mitchell (tied) then Evans.

Students who have successfully qualified for Western Cross Country will head to Orange on Wednesday, 12 June.