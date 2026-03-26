Cricket success for Chad
Condobolin Public School student Chad Worland lined up with the Western Cricket Team at the NSW Primary School Sports Association Boys Cricket State Championships recently. The carnival was played from Monday, 2 March until Thursday, 5 March. Mackillop took out the Championship title, with Western finishing in 11th place. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
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Cricket success for Chad
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