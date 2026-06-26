Creative medieval weapon designs in Year Eight History

By Melissa Blewitt

Designing creative medieval weapons allows Condobolin High School students to blend historical research with hands-on engineering.

Year Eight History students have been exploring life in Medieval Europe through hands-on learning experience in the classroom.

“Students designed and constructed models of medieval weapons, including maces and trebuchets, using their historical research to inspire and guide their creations,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Through this engaging activity, students developed an understanding of who used these weapons, how they were used in warfare, and the role they played during medieval times. Students

also analysed the usefulness and limitations of their weapon as a historical source study, strengthening their critical thinking and historical inquiry skills.

“Their teachers were extremely impressed by the accuracy, creativity, and detail demonstrated in the finished models. Well done to all students involved!” the post concluded.