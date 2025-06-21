Creative Community Concepts visits
By Melissa Blewitt
Creative Community Concepts (CCC) ran a Footy for Fun clinic with parents and caregivers of children aged 0 to five years at the Wiradjuri Study Centre on Wednesday, 4 June.
The children participated in activities, gaining new skills and making new friendships.
CCC is the business operational arm of the Murdi Paaki Regional Rugby League Council Incorporated, and they aim to connect and empower communities.
“Our work centres on a multi-layered Community Development Strategy that encompasses a variety of initiatives to energise and motivate communities to improve the Physical and Mental Wellbeing of Community Members,” their website, www.creativecommunityconcepts.com.au says.
“This strategy has individual programs that focus on the various stages of an individual’s life journey from childhood to adulthood and allows for a diverse range of initiatives to be employed to bring about the development of the whole of the community.
“It is well documented that active and mentally fit individuals, families and communities have the potential to take control of the general wellbeing of their communities and the focus of the work of Creative Community Concepts is to support this potential.”
Creative Community Concepts are a ChildSafe organisation that complies with the National Principles of the Child Protection Framework. They say no to family and domestic violence (1800 RESPECT).
The three-week CCC program concluded on Wednesday, 11 June.
