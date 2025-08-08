Creating clever collages at SACC Playgroup

The wild weather did not deter Condobolin Schools As Community Centres (SACC) Playgroup from having fun on Tuesday, 22 July. Children created clever collages, used vehicles to draw on the table, completed puzzles and constructed magnificent buildings with Duplo and magnetic blocks inside the warmth of the SACC room. “Inside the cardboard cubby house we played peekaboo, hid and erupted in fits of laughter!” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. “At group time we read a story about a lamington man and zoomed to the moon with our song. “What a fabulous morning!” SACC Playgroup is held on Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm during School terms. Morning tea is provided, but remember to take along a hat plus a water bottle. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.