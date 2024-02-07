Cr Carter has a change of heart
Dave Carter has withdrawn his resignation as a Lachlan Shire Councillor. He resigned at the December Monthly Council meeting on 13 December but has since had a change of heart and will remain as a C Ward Councillor for the remainder of the Local Government Term. The next Local Government Election will be held on Saturday, 14 September 2024. The next Lachlan Shire Council Meeting will be held at the Shire Chambers on Wednesday, 21 February. Image Credit: Lachlan Shire Council.
