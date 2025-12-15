CPS students revise Times Tables

Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6N have been revising their times tables every afternoon, working together in a relay to complete each set. They must check their answers before finishing. The ancient Babylonians were probably the first culture to create multiplication tables, more than 4,000 years ago. They did their mathematics on clay tablets, some of which have survived until today. As their civilisation grew, they needed to do more sophisticated mathematics to help them build and trade. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.