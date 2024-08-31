CPS students playing Ping Pong

Condobolin Public School classes K6D, K6P and K6J have been enjoying table tennis in the hall. The origins of Table Tennis (also known as Ping Pong or Whiff-Whaff) can be traced back to the late 1800s in England, where it was first played as a leisure activity for the upper classes. The game was known as “whiff-whaff” in that era, and was played with simple equipment, including a lightweight celluloid ball and crude paddles made from cork and parchment. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.