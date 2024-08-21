Latest News
CPS students identifying different types of angles
Condobolin Public School Class 5/6S have been identifying different types [...]
Flaunting flannelette for a very good cause
The Condobolin Railway Hotel will be flaunting their best flannelette [...]
Footy finals for Rams
ABOVE: The Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club Under 14’s League [...]
A journey filled with joy and wonder at 128th Condobolin Show
The Condobolin Show has unveiled a lineup of exciting attractions [...]
Skills on show in Club Open Singles Competition
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls The Club Open Singles competition is [...]
Residents have their say at Information Session
A Community Information Session for the Resilient Homes Program - [...]