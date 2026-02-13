CPS students hold a festive concert

Condobolin Public School held their Christmas Assembly on Wednesday, 3 December. All classes presented a Christmas item. The assembly kicked off with a performance of ‘Santa Tell Me’ by Kenzie Riley and Winter Ritchie-Hall. Up next was Class 3/4H who presented a play based on the poem ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.’ This was followed by ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’, which was sung by Classes KJ and K2M. Classes 5/6N and K6P then gave a fantastic rendition of the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’. Classes 1/2S and K-2M were next on stage, where they performed ‘Sleigh Ride’. Class 5/6S put smiles on the faces of the audience with their version of ‘Australian Christmas’ as the next act. Classes 3/4A and K6P performed next, showing their festive spirit with a wonderful rendition of ‘The Reindeer Race Poem’. Class KB and K-2M then wowed the crowd with ‘Deck the Halls’. Class 5/6R laced up their dancing shoes and presented ‘Jingle Bells’ as the next presentation. Classes 3/4B and K6P were up next, and delighted audience with their version of ‘Merry Christmas’. To conclude the Christmas Concert, Classes 1/2G and K6D captivate d the crowd with their rendition of ‘Feliz Navidad’. Before the Christmas celebrations concluded, all classes sang the chorus of ‘Feliz Navidad’. “Thank you all for joining us today and sharing in the joy of the season. A big congratulations to all our performers for their wonderful talents and hard work. May your holidays be filled with happiness, love, and plenty of festive cheer. Have a safe and Merry Christmas,” Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Lorraine Farrugia said. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.