CPS students discuss definitions

Repel or absorb? That was the question for Condobolin Public School Stage Three and K6 classes as they investigated the properties of different fabrics. Why are certain clothes made out of certain fabrics? Why do some fabrics provide more protection than others? Students discussed the definitions of ‘ABSORB’ and ‘REPEL’ before conducting an investigation using a pipette. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.