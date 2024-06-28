CPS students discuss definitions
Repel or absorb? That was the question for Condobolin Public School Stage Three and K6 classes as they investigated the properties of different fabrics. Why are certain clothes made out of certain fabrics? Why do some fabrics provide more protection than others? Students discussed the definitions of ‘ABSORB’ and ‘REPEL’ before conducting an investigation using a pipette. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
CPS students discuss definitions
Repel or absorb? That was the question for Condobolin Public [...]
SACC Playgroup fun
There was plenty of fun at the Condobolin Schools As [...]
Sharing importance of animals in Aboriginal culture
On Monday, 3 June during Wiradjuri language lessons at St [...]
Kiara selected to join Pulse Alive Touring Showband and Vocalists
After performing at pulse alive Condobolin High School student Kiara [...]
Passion Project at CHS
Recently, the Yinaagang Girls Group at Condobolin High School had [...]