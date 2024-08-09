CPS students compete at Carnival

Condobolin Public School students attended a Touch Football Knockout Carnival at Parkes on Friday, 5 July. “Our boys and girls teams played awesome touch football, improving in each game,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Mrs Newell and Miss Buerckner were so proud of all the players who went up against some very experienced players.”

