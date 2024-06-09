CPS participate in Simultaneous Storytime
On Wednesday, 22 May all students at Condobolin Public School celebrated National Simultaneous Storytime. “It was wonderful to see all classes enjoying a quality text and exploring different lessons,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Students also enjoyed a paint and snack at lunch and recess. “Congratulations also to our colouring competition winners Jaxxon, Ryda, Aroha, Ellie and Dirk.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
