CPS participate in Simultaneous Storytime

On Wednesday, 22 May all students at Condobolin Public School celebrated National Simultaneous Storytime. “It was wonderful to see all classes enjoying a quality text and exploring different lessons,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Students also enjoyed a paint and snack at lunch and recess. “Congratulations also to our colouring competition winners Jaxxon, Ryda, Aroha, Ellie and Dirk.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.