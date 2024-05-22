CPS Netball fun

Condobolin Public School students Stella Jarick, Kitarna Atkinson and Rubie Haworth played a total of seven games and had a great day at the Western Primary Netball Trials in Orange on Wednesday, 8 May. Well done, Stella, Kitarna and Rubie! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 22/05/2024

