CPS marks National Sorry Day
Condobolin Public School marked National Sorry Day (26 May), by pausing to recognize the sorrow and history, as well as the lasting effects of past injustices on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. “As we enter Reconciliation Week with the theme “Bridging Now to Next,” let’s focus on building connections and fostering understanding that pave the way for a united future. Each of us has the opportunity to contribute to reconciliation by listening, learning, and taking action in our communities,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Let’s work together to bridge the gap between cultures and create a more inclusive and respectful society for generations to come.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
