CPS makes a splash
Condobolin Public School held their annual swimming carnival on Wednesday, 11 February. The weather was lovely for sports teams Lawson, Paterson, Kendall and Gilmore to take to the water. Students displayed strong, smart and proud behaviour throughout the day. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Dedicated teacher
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Children’s Services Acting Educational Leader Samantha [...]
CHS students recognised for their efforts
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School held their annual Presentation [...]
CPS makes a splash
Condobolin Public School held their annual swimming carnival on Wednesday, [...]
WANTED – MATTHEW HUDSON
Central West Police District are seeking information to locate Matthew [...]
Chloe begins Apprenticeship
Compiled by Hayley Egan Former Trundle Central School student Chloe [...]
CHS dives into Swimming Carnival
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School held their swimming carnival [...]