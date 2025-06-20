CPS make pancakes

Condobolin Public School Class K6P enjoyed making pancakes on Friday, 6 June. “They wrote up the recipe in their recipe books and then had the opportunity to work with Miss Jess to make pancakes,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

