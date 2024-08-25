CPS Leadership team recognised

On Wednesday, 24 July Mrs Karen Burke, Director Educational Leadership visited Condobolin High School and presented the student leaders with a Student Leadership Award for their continued contributions to their school. Schools that attended were Condobolin High School, Bedgerabong Public School, Bogan Gate Public School and Condobolin Public School (CPS). “The leaders and Mrs Burke spoke in length about belonging to our schools and public education. An insightful morning was enjoyed by all,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. The 2024 CPS Leadership team are Murray Worthington (Captain), Stella Jarick (Captain), Landon Windsor (Vice Captain) and Haylee Bell (Vice Captain). Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.