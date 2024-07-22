CPS holds successful Athletics Carnival

Condobolin Public School held their annual Athletics Carnival on Wednesday, 26 June. There was great participation in many events such as long jump, high jump, discus, shot put and running races. Students who were successful in qualifying for the Lachlan Athletics Carnival will be heading to Parkes next month. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

