CPS holds successful Athletics Carnival
Condobolin Public School held their annual Athletics Carnival on Wednesday, 26 June. There was great participation in many events such as long jump, high jump, discus, shot put and running races. Students who were successful in qualifying for the Lachlan Athletics Carnival will be heading to Parkes next month. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Stage 5 and 6 Ag visit Cattle
On Tuesday 25 June, Stage 5 and 6 Tottenham Central [...]
CHS Semester One Celebration Assembly
Condobolin High School held their Semester One Celebration Assembly on [...]
CPS holds successful Athletics Carnival
Condobolin Public School held their annual Athletics Carnival on Wednesday, [...]
Trundle vs CSU Mungoes
On Saturday 29th June, Trundle Boomers went head to head [...]
Rams play well
Condobolin Junior Rugby League took on Grenfell Junior Rugby League [...]
Sharing insights for Regional Drought Plan
Lachlan, Forbes and Parkes Shire Councils are working together to [...]