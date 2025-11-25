CPS holds Remembrance Day Assembly
Remembrance Day is a time to stop and remember. Every year at 11am on 11 November – the eleventh day of the eleventh month, communities pause to remember those men and women who have served and those who have died in all wars and peacekeeping operations. Condobolin Public School took time to reflect at a special commemorative assembly. ABOVE: Condobolin Public School Leaders Suede Sloane, Wentworth Lark, Harvey McFadyen, Winter Ritchie-Hall, Pippa Smith and Siarah Glasson along with Relieving Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia commemorated and paid tribute to the many Australians who lost their lives to continue the spirit of Remembrance Day on 11 November. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
