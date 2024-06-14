CPS holds Book Fair

On Monday, 27 May Condobolin Public School held their Scholastic Book Fair in the Library. Students and their families explored a great range of books, making difficult decisions on which items to buy. Students made book wish lists prior to the event, and were also able to purchase stationery during lunch and recess breaks. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

 

CPS holds Book Fair

