CPS celebrates with Cultural Immersion Assembly

Condobolin Public School celebrated NAIDOC Week with a Cultural Immersion Assembly on Tuesday, 2 July.

Educators, students and the community came together to recognize the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Elders Uncle Dick Richards and Aunty Beryl Powell were special guests at the Assembly.

Every class performed an item that embraced the NAIDOC 2024 theme of ‘Keep the Fire Burning – Blak, Loud and Proud’. The theme honours the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations Culture – with fire a symbol of connection to Country, to each other, and to the rich tapestry of traditions that define Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The Assembly began with Kindergarten Classes KM and KB with their Acknowledgement to Country.

Class 1H were next, with their item – Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes. Students acted out and recited the song in Wiradjuri language. The audience was also called upon to participate in the performance.

Next to perform was Class 1/2G, with their item ‘Keep the Fire Burning’. This item was about fire and how fire has come to be. Fire holds a strong place in Aboriginal culture and students performed a dance to help keep the fire burning.

Class 2E entertained the audience with a fun, upbeat item. They performed the song, Wombat Wobble, by Johnny Huckle. Johnny was born in Condobolin and raised on the ‘Murie’ Aboriginal Reserve.

3/4C were up next. They performed the song, ‘The Children Came Back’ by Briggs and Gurrumul. This song commemorates the strength of Indigenous Australia, and honours part of the Stolen Generations, who achieved so much, after returning to see their hearts grow strong in the places, they all belonged.

The next performance was from Class 3/4S. They sang a song by local Condobolin artist Johnny Huckle, called ‘Condo Dreaming’. The song acknowledges Condobolin, the Murie, swimming at the River and doing lots of fishing. This provokes a lot of great memories for many.

Class 3/4K entertained the crowd with a song called ‘We Koori Kids’ by Aunty Wendy’s Mob. This song looks at the ways that Aboriginal people may choose to identify themselves – by using language. Each student held words which described them as an Aboriginal person and the area they came from. Condobolin and Wiradjuri Country were referenced.

Class 5/6C chose a Torres Strait Islander song to sing complete with costumes. The song was called ‘Naba Norem. The message of this song is about the importance of connections with land and water.

The next Class to showcase their item was 5/6R. Their item was called ‘Solid Rock’ (Puli Kunpungka) by Shane Howard. This song was about Land Rights for Indigenous Australians and being stronger now more than ever for reconciliation. The song ‘Solid Rock’ brings awareness of the past and in reconciliation, it helps people to learn more about the histories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The last performance of the Assembly was by Class 5/6S. Their song was about cultural connection. It was called ‘Feel the Fire’ which was sung by Identity Matters, students from Queensland. It is a song that encourages all students to share their culture and feel what they feel.

At the conclusion of the performances, Mrs Raylene Jones said on the day: “To our wonderful audience, we hope you have enjoyed our Cultural Immersion Assembly. We are proud of our staff and students for their efforts to be true to this year’s NAIDOC theme – Keep the Fire Burning. Today’s Assembly is a great way to celebrate with our community. NAIDOC Week is a time for us to come together to celebrate the rich history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and ‘Keep the Fire Burning – Blak, Loud and Proud.”

The audience also enjoyed a song called ‘In This Together’ by Nancy Baytes and Ryan Martin John. The song was accompanied by images of Condobolin Public School students.

“The song has a message that we all play a part, when it comes to reconciliation,” Mrs Jones said.

“In playing our part, we collectively build on relationships with our families and our community. We value Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, histories, cultures and futures. Let’s all work together for a brighter future for our kids.”

A NAIDOC Week celebratory cake was enjoyed by all at the conclusion of the Cultural Immersion Assembly.