CPS celebrates National Simultaneous Storytime
Condobolin Public School came together to enjoy *Luna Roo the Kangaroo Baller* for National Simultaneous Storytime 2026 — a wonderful story sharing the important message of persistence, courage and believing in yourself. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
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