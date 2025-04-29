Courtney is leading the way

Courtney Wallace has been appointed as Acting Coordinator of Lachlan Children’s Services for the next six months. Courtney will be working on a full-time basis. Having been a valued member of the team in her role as Education Leader, Courtney brings a wealth of experience, passion, and dedication to the role. “Courtney is looking forward to speaking with families and children she has not yet had a chance to meet,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.