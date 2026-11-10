Country traditions shine at 71st Milby Sports

By Melissa Blewitt

The 71st annual Milby Sports Gymkhana was held on Saturday, 17 October, bringing together competitors, families and spectators for a day of traditional country sporting fun, entertainment and activities.

The popular event, which has been a fixture on the district’s sporting calendar for more than seven decades, featured horse riding competitions, foot races, steer rides, novelty events and activities for all ages.

Horse events formed a major part of the program, with junior and senior riders taking the opportunity to compete across several age divisions.

Among the featured attractions were the John Reardon Memorial Champion Steer Ride, Chris Slennett Memorial Woodchop and Richard Podmore Memorial Nail Driving competition.

The Bushman’s Challenge, offering $1,000 in prize money, was another highlight of the program, with competitors putting their skills to the test.

Traditional favourites such as the men’s, ladies’ and children’s foot races, and greasy pole provided further opportunities for participation.

The Lady of the Day, Junior Miss Milby, Best Dressed Gent and Little Master Milby competitions added a social element to the occasion.

A horses versus motorbikes demonstration was also included in the program, providing a different form of entertainment for spectators.

Families were catered for with Fairy La La Land, a jumping castle and other children’s activities, while a publicans’ booth, lolly store and barbecue lunch and dinner were available throughout the day.

Evening entertainment featured musician Sam McBride, rounding out the annual gathering.

Proceeds from Milby Sports are directed towards Condobolin district community groups, special needs and charitable organisations, ensuring the event continues to provide benefits beyond the sporting arena.

Now in its 71st year, Milby Sports remains an enduring part of the district’s rural sporting heritage, maintaining traditions that have brought generations of local families together.