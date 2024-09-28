Counting continues in C Ward

Counting continues to find out who will be the two elected Lachlan Shire Councillors for C Ward.

A total of 243 Formal Votes and 10 Informal votes were cast Condobolin Public School on Saturday, 14 September.

Juanita Wighton had 139 votes (57.20 per cent), Peter Harris 83 votes (34.16 per cent), and Thomas Macartney 21 votes (8.64 per cent). The informal rate was 3.95 per cent (10 votes).

A total of 505 Formal First Preference Votes were counted as of Tuesday, 24 September.

Juanita Wighton had 266 votes (53.85 per cent), Peter Harris 177 votes (35.83 per cent), and Thomas Macartney 51 votes (10.32 per cent). The informal rate was 2.40 per cent (11 votes).

This does not include all Pre-Poll or Postal votes, as they were continuing to be counted at the time the Argus went to print. Pre-Poll votes counted as of Tuesday, 24 September included Juanita Wighton (107), Peter Harris (73) and Thomas Macartney (24).

The Postal votes were as follows (as of Tuesday, 24 September): Juanita Wighton (2), Thomas Macartney (2) and Peter Harris (8).

There was a total of 17 Declaration Votes for Juanita Wighton; three for Thomas Macartney; and nine for Peter Harris.

Juanita Wighton and Thomas Macartney each received one Declared Institution vote; while Peter Harris received four Declared Institution votes.

The official declaration of the elected two Councillors is anticipated during the first week of October.

There were 835 residential and non-residential electors enrolled in C Ward as of 5 August 2024.